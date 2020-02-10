Menu

Women, children transported to hospital following 2 vehicle collision in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:20 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 2:21 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Monday.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision between a tractor-trailer and a minivan on the westbound lanes of the 111 Highway between exits two and three.

Two women and two children who were in the minivan were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police said they are redirecting traffic on to Burnside Drive until the roadway can be cleared.

Halifax Regional PoliceDartmouthVehicle CollisionBurnside Drive111 Highway
