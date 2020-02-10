Women, children transported to hospital following 2 vehicle collision in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Monday.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision between a tractor-trailer and a minivan on the westbound lanes of the 111 Highway between exits two and three.
Two women and two children who were in the minivan were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police said they are redirecting traffic on to Burnside Drive until the roadway can be cleared.
