Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with 3 violent carjackings, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 1:41 pm
Police at the scene of one of the reported incidents on Nov. 22, where a Lamborghini SUV was stolen.
Police at the scene of one of the reported incidents on Nov. 22, where a Lamborghini SUV was stolen. Global News

York Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with three violent carjackings, including one involving a Lamborghini SUV.

Police said the first incident occurred on Nov. 22 when a man was in his Lamborghini Urus on Sylvia Court in Markham.

According to police, three male suspects wearing masks and dark clothes approached the SUV, shot the victim and stole the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man shot, Lamborghini SUV stolen during carjacking in Markham — police

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle was recovered one day later in Bolton, police said.

The second incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 25 when police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Highway 407 for reports of a carjacking.

Police said the victim was sitting in a Mercedes Benz SUV parked on Helen Avenue when it was allegedly struck from behind by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Four male suspects wearing masks approached the SUV, threatened the victim and stole the vehicle, police allege.

It was reportedly recovered a short time later in a Toronto parking lot.

Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’
Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’

Investigators said they have linked those incidents to a third carjacking that reportedly occurred on Jan. 29 in Peel Region, where two suspects allegedly intentionally crashed into a Mercedes G-Wagon, threatened the driver and stole the vehicle.

In that incident, investigators allege the accused was armed with a handgun.

Police said Faheer Mojassam of Markham was arrested Thursday and has since been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTheftYork Regional PoliceMarkhamYork RegionCarjackingMarkham CrimeYork Region crimeMarkham CarjackingMarkham policeYork Region carjacking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.