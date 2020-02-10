Man charged in connection with 3 violent carjackings, York police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with three violent carjackings, including one involving a Lamborghini SUV.

Police said the first incident occurred on Nov. 22 when a man was in his Lamborghini Urus on Sylvia Court in Markham.

According to police, three male suspects wearing masks and dark clothes approached the SUV, shot the victim and stole the vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle was recovered one day later in Bolton, police said.

The second incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 25 when police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Highway 407 for reports of a carjacking.

Police said the victim was sitting in a Mercedes Benz SUV parked on Helen Avenue when it was allegedly struck from behind by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Four male suspects wearing masks approached the SUV, threatened the victim and stole the vehicle, police allege.

It was reportedly recovered a short time later in a Toronto parking lot.

2:12 Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’ Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’

Investigators said they have linked those incidents to a third carjacking that reportedly occurred on Jan. 29 in Peel Region, where two suspects allegedly intentionally crashed into a Mercedes G-Wagon, threatened the driver and stole the vehicle.

In that incident, investigators allege the accused was armed with a handgun.

Police said Faheer Mojassam of Markham was arrested Thursday and has since been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.