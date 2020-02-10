Further psychiatric assessment granted for Kingston man accused of killing wife

Send this page to someone via email

A justice of the peace has granted another psychiatric assessment for a Kingston man accused of killing his wife.

In late December, Richard Fardella was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Debbie.

Fardella was scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday but wasn’t present due to his ill health. His lawyer, Sarah Black, told the court on Monday that he is currently having “mobility issues.”

When Fardella was charged, one of his family members took to social media, saying that he was suffering from advanced brain cancer.

A few days after he was charged, Black said in court that Fardella was in hospital in “serious condition” and asked that a court order be lifted so the accused would be allowed to speak to his two sons.

Fardella is currently in hospital undergoing psychiatric assessment. On Monday, Black said Fardella’s doctor is seeking another 30 days of close monitoring for further psychiatric assessment.

The justice of the peace granted that assessment.

Fardella’s bail hearing was postponed again until March 16.