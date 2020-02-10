Driver killed in Métis Trail crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say one person was killed in crash on Métis Trail on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of Métis Trail Northeast and Country Hills Boulevard Northeast at around 3:30 a.m.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
EMS said a man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman in her late 20s driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles.
The collision has caused the closure of the intersection as officers investigate. Drivers can use Deerfoot Trail or Stoney Trail Northeast as alternate routes.
