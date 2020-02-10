Driver killed in Métis Trail crash: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Calgary police say one person was killed in crash on Métis Trail on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Métis Trail Northeast and Country Hills Boulevard Northeast at around 3:30 a.m.

Calgary police investigate a deadly crash in the intersection of Métis Trail Northeast and Country Hills Boulevard Northeast on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS said a man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman in her late 20s driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles.

Calgary police investigate a deadly crash in the intersection of Métis Trail Northeast and Country Hills Boulevard Northeast on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News

The collision has caused the closure of the intersection as officers investigate. Drivers can use Deerfoot Trail or Stoney Trail Northeast as alternate routes.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, Country Hills Bv and Metis Tr NE, the road is closed in all directions. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement