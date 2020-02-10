Police investigating commercial building fire in Saint-Laurent

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a commercial building in the borough of Saint-Laurent was engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News the fire began just before 6 p.m. on Ward Street near Alexis-Nihon Boulevard.

Smoke was still reported at the site of the fire as late as 4 a.m. Monday. Chèvrefils said the arson squad is waiting for firefighters to completely demolish what remains of the building before they begin an investigation.

The building was reportedly empty when the fire began, and there were no injuries reported.

