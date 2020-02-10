Menu

Crime

Police investigating commercial building fire in Saint-Laurent

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 7:54 am
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a commercial building in the borough of Saint-Laurent was engulfed in flames on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a commercial building in the borough of Saint-Laurent was engulfed in flames on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. TVA

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a commercial building in the borough of Saint-Laurent was engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils told Global News the fire began just before 6 p.m. on Ward Street near Alexis-Nihon Boulevard.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate video that appears to show woman ‘bus surfing’

Smoke was still reported at the site of the fire as late as 4 a.m. Monday. Chèvrefils said the arson squad is waiting for firefighters to completely demolish what remains of the building before they begin an investigation.

The building was reportedly empty when the fire began, and there were no injuries reported.

