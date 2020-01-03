Downtown Montreal fire was an arson, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal fire department was called to Lucien-L’Allier Street and Argyle Avenue Friday afternoon for a fire in a downtown building that the police are calling suspicious.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey century-old building that was vacant and under renovation. The blaze began as a 1-alarm fire but escalated to a 2-alarm.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said investigators have determined that the fire was set on a pile of wood inside the building.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey building that was vacant and under construction. David Sedell/Global News

Seventy-five firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as heavy smoke quickly filled the neighborhood around the Bell Centre.

By 7 p.m., Montreal’s fire department said they had contained the blaze.

Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said there were no injuries.

The case has been transferred to the Montreal police arson unit for investigation. Police say there are no suspects at this time.