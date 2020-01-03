Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Downtown Montreal fire was an arson, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:23 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 3:35 pm
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still unknown. David Sedell/Global News

The Montreal fire department was called to Lucien-L’Allier Street and Argyle Avenue Friday afternoon for a fire in a downtown building that the police are calling suspicious.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey century-old building that was vacant and under renovation. The blaze began as a 1-alarm fire but escalated to a 2-alarm.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said investigators have determined that the fire was set on a pile of wood inside the building.

The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey building that was vacant and under construction.
The fire began at 2:45 p.m. in a four-storey building that was vacant and under construction. David Sedell/Global News

READ MORE: Man targeted in Ahuntsic shooting: Montreal police

Seventy-five firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze as heavy smoke quickly filled the neighborhood around the Bell Centre.

By 7 p.m., Montreal’s fire department said they had contained the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire department spokesperson Matthew Griffith said there were no injuries.

The case has been transferred to the Montreal police arson unit for investigation. Police say there are no suspects at this time.

70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
FireMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireRene LevesqueLucien L'AllierSaint-Antoinede la MontagneLucien L'Allier fireLucien L'Allier metro
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.