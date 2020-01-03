Menu

Crime

Man targeted in Ahuntsic shooting: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:36 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 2:40 pm
Montreal police are investigating what they called a targeted shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Friday.
Montreal police are investigating what they called a targeted shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Friday. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A 49-year-old man was the intended target of a shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Friday morning, according to Montreal police.

Montreal police say officers were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. to a residential area on Aldéric-Beaulac Street near Papineau Avenue. The man was not hit, and no other people were injured, police say.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said the suspect or suspects fled the scene by car, noting that it is unclear whether one or more suspects were involved.

Bullet holes were reportedly found in two parked cars at the scene. The man who police believe was targeted in the incident was not transported to hospital as he did not suffer any injuries, officers say.

Aldéric-Beaulac Street is closed between Papineau Avenue and Aurèle-Allard Street, as police have set up a perimeter to conduct their investigation.

