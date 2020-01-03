Man in hospital after shooting in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being shot multiple times in Montreal North on Thursday night, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Villeneuve Street near Langelier Boulevard.

According to Brabant, the victim was shot in the upper and lower body and was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

“He is known to our services,” Brabant said. “We’ve tried to ask a couple of questions, but there’s not much collaboration from him.”

Brabant went on to say investigators are also having a hard time getting information from other witnesses who were with the victim during the incident.

Investigators have set up a perimeter on Villeneuve Street. The force’s canine unit has also been called in to search the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Montreal police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.