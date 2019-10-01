Police investigating after taxi driver shot in Montreal North

Montreal police are investigating after they say a taxi driver was caught in the middle of gunfire on Monday night in Montreal North.

Officers say a 58-year-old taxi driver was called to an address on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near Jean-Meunier Avenue at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating reports of shots fired at vehicle in Montreal North

While he was waiting, police say a conflict broke out nearby and he was shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger, police say.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in LaSalle

Authorities say there have been no arrests in the incident, but the canine unit has been called in to assist.