Crime
October 1, 2019 10:30 am

Police investigating after taxi driver shot in Montreal North

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal police are investigating a shooting in Montreal North in which a cab driver was injured.

Montreal police are investigating after they say a taxi driver was caught in the middle of gunfire on Monday night in Montreal North.

Officers say a 58-year-old taxi driver was called to an address on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near Jean-Meunier Avenue at 10 p.m.

While he was waiting, police say a conflict broke out nearby and he was shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger, police say.

Authorities say there have been no arrests in the incident, but the canine unit has been called in to assist.

