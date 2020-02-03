Montreal police investigating Pierrefonds daycare fire

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a fire at a Pierrefonds daycare on Monday morning.

The blaze reportedly started at around 6:30 a.m. in the hallway of Garderie Superkidz on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

Montreal fire Chief Matthew Griffith said the blaze was minor.

“It was extinguished by the sprinklers before firefighters arrived,” he said, adding that by 7:20 a.m., the fire was over and firefighters had left.

No one was injured, and Griffith said no children were in the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it’s protocol for police to investigate when the cause of a fire is undetermined.

As a result of the fire, the daycare “will be closed until further notice,” according to a message on the daycare’s Facebook page.

“We will make every effort to reopen as soon as possible.”