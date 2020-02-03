Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigating Pierrefonds daycare fire

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 10:31 am
Updated February 3, 2020 10:41 am
Montreal police say it's protocol for law enforcement to investigate a fire when its cause is undetermined. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Montreal police say it's protocol for law enforcement to investigate a fire when its cause is undetermined. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Yannick Gadbois/Global News

Montreal police are investigating a fire at a Pierrefonds daycare on Monday morning.

The blaze reportedly started at around 6:30 a.m. in the hallway of Garderie Superkidz on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

READ MORE: West Island Assistance Fund building in Pierrefonds-Roxboro destroyed in major fire

Montreal fire Chief Matthew Griffith said the blaze was minor.

“It was extinguished by the sprinklers before firefighters arrived,” he said, adding that by 7:20 a.m., the fire was over and firefighters had left.

No one was injured, and Griffith said no children were in the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

READ MORE: Montreal firefighters battle to extinguish blaze at a Pierrefonds home

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said it’s protocol for police to investigate when the cause of a fire is undetermined.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the fire, the daycare “will be closed until further notice,” according to a message on the daycare’s Facebook page.

“We will make every effort to reopen as soon as possible.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireMontreal daycarePierrefonds daycareSuperKidzMontreal daycare firePierrefonds daycare fireSuperkidz Daycare Center
