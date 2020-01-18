Montreal fire fighters battle to extinguish blaze at a Pierrefonds home

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal fire department responded to a 911 call Saturday at around 1 a.m. in Pierrefonds concerning a home on fire.

Officials say a 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 2 and 7, were able to escape the flames uninjured.

They were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and possible smoke inhalation.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the fire on Westpark Boulevard is not being investigated as a criminal act.

Fire on West Park Boulevard. in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning. Pascal Marchand Firefighter attempting to extinguish the blaze at a home in Pierrefonds. Firefighters at the home West Park Boulevard. Montreal firefighters in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

