Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal fire fighters battle to extinguish blaze at a Pierrefonds home

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 1:08 pm
.
. Pascal Marchand

The Montreal fire department responded to a 911 call Saturday at around 1 a.m. in Pierrefonds concerning a home on fire.

Officials say a 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 2 and 7, were able to escape the flames uninjured.

They were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and possible smoke inhalation.

READ MORE:  West Island Assistance Fund building in Pierrefonds-Roxboro destroyed in major fire

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the fire on Westpark Boulevard is not being investigated as a criminal act.

Fire on West Park Boulevard. in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning.
Fire on West Park Boulevard. in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning. Pascal Marchand
Firefighter attempting to extinguish the blaze at a home in Pierrefonds.
Firefighter attempting to extinguish the blaze at a home in Pierrefonds.
Firefighters at the home West Park Boulevard.
Firefighters at the home West Park Boulevard.
Montreal firefighters in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning.
Montreal firefighters in Pierrefonds early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Edmonton firefighters battle blaze at home amid frigid temperatures
Edmonton firefighters battle blaze at home amid frigid temperatures
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireMontreal PoliceMontreal Fire DepartmentpierrefondsJean-Pierre BrabantWestpark blvd.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.