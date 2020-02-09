Montreal police investigate video that appears to show woman ‘bus surfing’

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have launched an investigation into a video that appears to show a woman deliberately grabbing the bumper of a city bus as she’s dragged down the street on her back.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils says a team of collision specialists began investigating Sunday morning after being made aware of the video the day before.

The video was posted to social media Saturday by an account called cass.officiel. It shows a woman dressed in black lying on her back and using one hand to grip the bumper of the 24 bus as it travels through downtown Montreal.

It includes the caption “when you miss your bus.”

Chèvrefils said the authenticity of the video had not yet been confirmed early afternoon Sunday.

She says the actions would be considered car surfing, which is punishable by a fine of about $1,500 and 12 demerit points under the Highway Safety Code.