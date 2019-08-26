Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with STM bus

A woman is in critical condition Monday morning after a collision with an STM bus in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Around 5:35 a.m., the 51-year-old pedestrian was hit by the bus travelling south on St-Laurent Boulevard as she was crossing at Sauvé Street.

Police confirmed she has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The bus driver was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

A police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

The area is closed to traffic.