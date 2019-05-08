Montreal police search for truck driver after pedestrian hit in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck in Saint-Leonard early Wednesday morning.

The truck driver was driving around 6:20 a.m. on Langelier Boulevard when they turned on Jean-Talon Street and struck a 28-year-old woman.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

“We fear for her life,” said police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Police are searching for the truck driver who left the scene.

Couture said it is possible the driver didn’t realize the collision occurred.

