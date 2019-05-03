Teen in hospital after being hit by cube truck in Rosemont

A 16-year-old girl is in hospital after she was struck by a truck while walking in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough on Friday.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said it happened at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beaubien and Chambord streets.

“There are two mandatory stops at the intersection,” she said.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit by cube truck in Pointe-Claire

Police say that preliminary reports indicate the teen may have been looking down at her phone when she was struck by the truck in the middle of the intersection.

Dubuc said the teen was stuck under the vehicle’s wheels. First responders tended to the victim and she was rushed to hospital to be treated for possible head trauma.

READ MORE: Teen struck by truck in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

“She was conscious during her transport to hospital,” Dubuc said, adding police had yet to receive an update on her condition.

Both the truck driver and a witness were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

WATCH: Making Montreal’s streets safer

Investigators and crime scene technicians are at the scene to try and determine the sequence of events.

Police have ruled out speeding as a possible cause for the collision.