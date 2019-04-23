Teen struck by truck in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

An 18-year-old man is in hospital after being hit by a truck in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says a 57-year-old truck driver was heading southbound on Jacques Bizard Boulevard when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing at Gouin Boulevard.

The victim remains in critical condition.

The collision caused significant delays of over an hour on Île Bizard, as did significant flooding, but the area has since been reopened to traffic.