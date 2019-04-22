Quebec spring flooding forces hundreds of evacuations

Quebecers remain on high alert as severe spring flooding continues across the province.

As of Monday morning, Urgence Québec says more than 2,284 residences have been hit with flooding and more than 1,500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

A total of six major foods are threatening Quebecers, according to Urgence Québec.

The Canadian Armed Forces also remain in the province, helping to fill sandbags and carry out evacuations where necessary.

Heavy rainfall and warm weather over the long weekend led to risings floodwaters across Quebec. Some of the hardest-hit regions include Outaouais, Gatineau, Rigaud, Laval, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Marie de Beauce.

Quebec Premier François Legault noted that many homeowners were still repairing damage caused by record flooding in 2017 while he toured the Laval area on Sunday. He also suggested that Quebecers whose homes are repeatedly flooded may eventually be forced to move.

He said he doesn’t want taxpayers to be on the hook for repairing the same homes over and over again, especially when such events appear to be happening more frequently, possibly due to climate change.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press