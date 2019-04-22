Île-Mercier Bridge closed until further notice due to rising floodwaters

The Île-Mercier Bridge is no longer accessible to traffic as major spring flooding is underway in Quebec.

Local authorities announced on Monday that the structure, which links the small island of Île-Mercier to Île-Bizard just off the city’s West Island, will be closed until further notice.

The move comes as Quebecers grapple with rising floodwaters due to heavy rainfall and warm weather setting in.

While evacuation orders have yet to be issued, Île-Mercier is one of the hardest-hit areas in the province. Many of the homes are surrounded by water.

“It’s a situation that we are following very closely,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

