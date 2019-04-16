Canada
Dozens of families homeless after massive fire in Pierrefonds

WATCH ABOVE: A five-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Pierrefonds-Roxboro has forced dozens of families to leave their homes. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

Dozens of families in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough were evacuated from their homes Monday night after a fire erupted in the Place Riviera complex.

The Montreal fire department responded to a five-alarm fire shortly after 7 p.m.

The blaze started on the third floor and quickly spread to the roof, said Eric Dahmen, deputy chief of the Montreal fire department.

All of the building’s 60 units were evacuated.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt, but two residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

It took several hours for firefighters to tame the blaze.

Serge Mudiantu and his family were inside their apartment when he noticed flames through the bathroom ceiling fan.

“In the moment, we’re in shock. We don’t realize what is happening,” Mudiantu said, adding that his family didn’t have time to put on their jackets as they left their home.

The Red Cross was onsite to assist and house the victims.

A nearby community centre was opened to temporarily house residents as the Red Cross looks for accommodation.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

