Dozens of families homeless after massive fire in Pierrefonds

Dozens of families in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough were evacuated from their homes Monday night after a fire erupted in the Place Riviera complex.

The Montreal fire department responded to a five-alarm fire shortly after 7 p.m.

The blaze started on the third floor and quickly spread to the roof, said Eric Dahmen, deputy chief of the Montreal fire department.

All of the building’s 60 units were evacuated.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt, but two residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating fire at Côte-des-Neiges duplex

It took several hours for firefighters to tame the blaze.

Serge Mudiantu and his family were inside their apartment when he noticed flames through the bathroom ceiling fan.

“In the moment, we’re in shock. We don’t realize what is happening,” Mudiantu said, adding that his family didn’t have time to put on their jackets as they left their home.

READ MORE: Major blaze tearing through commercial building in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

The Red Cross was onsite to assist and house the victims.

A nearby community centre was opened to temporarily house residents as the Red Cross looks for accommodation.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.