Pedestrian hit by cube truck in Pointe-Claire

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a cube truck in Pointe-Claire early Thursday morning.

Montreal police say the man was walking around 8:30 a.m. on St-Jean Boulevard over Highway 40 when he was struck.

The man crossed the street where there was no crosswalk and was hit by a cube truck, according to police.

He suffered injuries to his lower body but he was conscious upon being taken to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police say the truck driver, a 35-year-old man, was treated for shock at the scene.

St-Jean Boulevard is closed off to traffic near Brunswick Boulevard.

