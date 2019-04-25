Canada
April 25, 2019 12:01 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 12:04 pm

Pedestrian hit by cube truck in Pointe-Claire

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Rachel Lau/Global News
A A

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a cube truck in Pointe-Claire early Thursday morning.

Montreal police say the man was walking around 8:30 a.m. on St-Jean Boulevard over Highway 40 when he was struck.

The man crossed the street where there was no crosswalk and was hit by a cube truck, according to police.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate late-night shooting in Verdun

He suffered injuries to his lower body but he was conscious upon being taken to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police say the truck driver, a 35-year-old man, was treated for shock at the scene.

St-Jean Boulevard is closed off to traffic near Brunswick Boulevard.

READ MORE: Massive flooding hits 2,500 homes, forces road closures in Quebec

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cube truck
Montreal Police
Montreal police investigation
Pedestrian Struck
Pedestrian struck Montreal
Pointe-Claire
Pointe-Claire collision
St-Jean Boulevard
West Island

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.