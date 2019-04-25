Montreal police investigate late-night shooting in Verdun

A 49-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in the upper body during a late-night shooting in southwest Montreal.

Montreal police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area on Troy Street near the intersection of LaSalle Boulevard in Verdun.

Police say they received several calls about the incident.

After arriving at the scene, police officers found the man. He was injured, but he was conscious.

Police say witnesses told them a man approached the victim and opened fire several times in his direction before fleeing the scene.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise