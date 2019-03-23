Canada
March 23, 2019 10:55 am

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by Montreal city bus

By Web producer  Global News

A woman was struck by an STM bus on Friday evening in Montreal.

The Canadian Press Images/Lee Brown
A A

A 21-year-old woman remains in hospital Saturday after she was struck by a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus Friday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. as the bus, travelling east on Jean-Talon Street, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 24 Avenue.

READ MORE: 600 buses taken off Quebec roads for ‘safety reasons’

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Bergeron said her condition was still “serious” Saturday morning and that she was under observation.

The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

WATCH: Montreal unveils new measures to make streets safer

The intersection was closed for several hours as collision experts investigated.

Bergeron said it doesn’t appear that any “infractions were committed.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
24 Avenue
City Bus
Jean-Talon Street.
Montreal bus
Montreal pedestrian
Montreal Police
Société de transport de Montréal
STM bus
STM bus collision
STM bus hits woman
woman hit by bus
woman hit by bus Montreal

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.