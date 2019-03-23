Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by Montreal city bus

A 21-year-old woman remains in hospital Saturday after she was struck by a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus Friday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. as the bus, travelling east on Jean-Talon Street, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 24 Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Bergeron said her condition was still “serious” Saturday morning and that she was under observation.

The bus driver, a 63-year-old man, was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The intersection was closed for several hours as collision experts investigated.

Bergeron said it doesn’t appear that any “infractions were committed.”