Canada

No injuries after Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment block fire: Montreal police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 9:58 am
Montreal firefighters battle a four-alarm fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Montreal firefighters battle a four-alarm fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. TVA

A spectacular fire quickly engulfed a four-storey, seven-unit residential building in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday night.

Montreal police said the fire started at around 8:15 p.m. and quickly spread to the building’s upper floors.

Over 100 firefighters reportedly responded to help bring the four-alarm fire under control.

Nobody was injured, and police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Global News has reached out to Montreal’s fire department for further details.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireMontreal PoliceMontrealApartment FireMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireeast-endpointe-aux-tremblesMontreal apartment fireMontreal apartment building firePointe-aux-Trembles fire
