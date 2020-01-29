No injuries after Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment block fire: Montreal police

A spectacular fire quickly engulfed a four-storey, seven-unit residential building in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday night.
Montreal police said the fire started at around 8:15 p.m. and quickly spread to the building’s upper floors.
Over 100 firefighters reportedly responded to help bring the four-alarm fire under control.
Nobody was injured, and police are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Global News has reached out to Montreal’s fire department for further details.
