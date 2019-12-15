Menu

Fire

Elderly man dies after Plateau duplex fire: Montreal police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 1:30 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 1:43 pm
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Montreal police say investigators from the arson unit are looking into the incident.
The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

An elderly man has died after a duplex in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough was engulfed in flames, forcing the evacuation of around 20 people early Saturday morning.

The man in his 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed his death Saturday evening.

It is unknown whether the victim was a tenant or the owner of the duplex on Henri-Julien Avenue near Roy Street.

The fire began around 5 a.m. and required 100 firefighters to extinguish. Police say damages to the building are significant.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Montreal police say investigators from the arson unit are looking into the incident.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

© 2019 The Canadian Press
FireHouse FireArsonFatal FireMontreal fireduplex firePlateau fireMontreal Arson Unit
