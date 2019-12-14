Menu

Fire

Montreal fire sends one to hospital as 100 firefighters battle sunrise blaze

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated December 14, 2019 2:20 pm
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A Montreal police spokeswoman says investigators from the arson unit are looking into the incident.
A duplex in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood went up in flames this morning, forcing about 20 residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire department says one resident in their 70s was transported to hospital with cardio-respiratory problems.

The blaze began at around 5 a.m. inside the home on Henri-Julien Avenue near Roy Street.

READ MORE: Quebec police investigate two pizzeria fires set off 20 minutes apart

About 100 firefighters were called to the scene, bringing the fire under control at around 8 a.m. following significant damage to the duplex.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A Montreal police spokeswoman says investigators from the arson unit are looking into the incident.

Residents of the two duplex apartments as well as neighbours in the two adjacent buildings evacuated their premises. It is uncertain when residents from the pair of neighbouring properties can return home.

Community rallies to support Lachine family after deadly fire
Community rallies to support Lachine family after deadly fire
© 2019 The Canadian Press
