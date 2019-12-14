Quebec police investigate two pizzeria fires set off 20 minutes apart

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that ravaged two pizzerias within 20 minutes of each other in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., in the Montérégie region.
The first blaze started at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a restaurant on Maden Street, a largely residential road.
The other storefront sits on Hébert Boulevard, a main artery on the island community just west of Montreal.
No one was injured in the fire, though part of the mixed-use building was occupied by residents at the time.
SQ police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says both buildings are a total loss.
He says the two fires are believed to be criminal and have been transferred to the arson unit.
–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta
