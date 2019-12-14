Menu

Crime

Quebec police investigate two pizzeria fires set off 20 minutes apart

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2019 12:14 pm
Updated December 14, 2019 12:28 pm
SQ police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says both buildings are a total loss.
TVA

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that ravaged two pizzerias within 20 minutes of each other in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., in the Montérégie region.

The first blaze started at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a restaurant on Maden Street, a largely residential road.

READ MORE: 4-year-old victim of November fire in Lachine has died, Montreal police say

The other storefront sits on Hébert Boulevard, a main artery on the island community just west of Montreal.

No one was injured in the fire, though part of the mixed-use building was occupied by residents at the time.

SQ police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay says both buildings are a total loss.

He says the two fires are believed to be criminal and have been transferred to the arson unit.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

© 2019 The Canadian Press
