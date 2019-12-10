Menu

Fire

4-year-old victim of November fire in Lachine has died, Montreal police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 6:46 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 7:11 pm
The aftermath of the fire in the 51-unit apartment building on Duffcourt Street in Montreal’s Lachine borough. .
The aftermath of the fire in the 51-unit apartment building on Duffcourt Street in Montreal’s Lachine borough. . Phil Carpenter, Global News

The four-year old girl who was in critical condition after the Lachine fire that killed two others in early November has died, Montreal police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News the young victim passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, after being in critical condition for four weeks.

The fire happened on Nov. 8 just after 11 p.m. in a 51-unit apartment building on Duffcourt Street, in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Firefighters found three people unconscious on the scene: a 40-year-old woman, an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl.

READ MORE: Fire in Lachine leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition: Montreal police

Authorities said all three victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, where the 40-year-old and the eight-year-old died from smoke inhalation.

There were also two 13-year-old twin boys in the apartment who jumped from the second-floor balcony. They suffered minor injuries and were brought to the hospital. Everyone else in the building was evacuated and there were no other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed that the 40-year-old woman was the mother of all four children.

READ MORE: Neighbours rally to support Duff Court fire victims

Police said the case was transferred to the arson unit, where investigators found the fire was likely caused by a discarded cigarette left burning.

Operations chief Matthew Griffith said the fire required 70 firefighters to be called to the scene.

Griffith said there was a smoke alarm in the apartment, but they couldn’t determine whether it was functional or not due to the severe damages from the blaze.

70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition

— With files from The Canadian Press

FireMontreal PoliceArsonMontreal firearson investigationLachine Firediscarded cigaretteDuffcourt firePolice arson unit
