Fire in Lachine leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition: Montreal police

A fire in Lachine Friday night has left two people dead and one in critical condition.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. Friday for a fire in an apartment building on Duffcourt Street, in Montreal’s Lachine borough, where firefighters found three people unconscious: a 40-year-old woman, an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said they were immediately rushed to the hospital, where the 40-year-old and the eight-year-old died. As of Saturday morning, the five-year-old remains in critical condition.

There were also two 13-year-old boys in the apartment who jumped from the second-floor balcony. They suffered minor injuries and were brought to the hospital.

Police said the case was transferred to the arson unit, where investigators found the fire was likely caused by a discarded cigarette that was left burning.

Montreal police have confirmed that the 40-year-old woman was the mother of the four children.

–With files from The Canadian Press

