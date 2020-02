Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Queensway and Zorra Street and located a man without vital signs inside a building a little before 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

Police said paramedics performed CPR on the patient before rushing him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

STABBING:

The Queensway + Zorra St

– In building

– Reports of man stabbed

– Injuries are serious

– Police o/s

– Have located male

– He is VSA

– CPR being performed

– Officers will assist with emergency run#GO284448

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement