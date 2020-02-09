Police seek witnesses after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say investigators are looking to speak to witnesses after a man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of King and Portland streets around 3:30 a.m.

Officers said there was a fight between two groups of people and a man in his 20s was stabbed.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed there were a large number of people in the area at the time and investigators are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

A suspect description hasn’t been released.

