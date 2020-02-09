Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 10:18 am
Police said they were called to King and Portland streets around 3:30 a.m.
Police said they were called to King and Portland streets around 3:30 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say investigators are looking to speak to witnesses after a man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of King and Portland streets around 3:30 a.m.

Officers said there was a fight between two groups of people and a man in his 20s was stabbed.

READ MORE: Police identify man shot and killed outside east-end Toronto bar

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed there were a large number of people in the area at the time and investigators are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

A suspect description hasn’t been released.

