Crime

Police identify man shot and killed outside east-end Toronto bar

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 2:16 pm
Police say 29-year-old Thomas Michael Alcott was shot multiple times early Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have identified a man who was reportedly gunned down while standing outside a bar in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Police say 29-year-old Thomas Michael Alcott of Toronto was in the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area when he was shot multiple times.

Officers said they were called there around 3 a.m. and found the victim unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting outside east-end Toronto bar

A witness told Global News the man was outside the bar having a cigarette when he was shot.

Police said homicide detectives are leading the investigation and are looking to speak to several possible witnesses who were seen on video.

Alcott’s death marked Toronto’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

