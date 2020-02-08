Police identify man shot and killed outside east-end Toronto bar

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police have identified a man who was reportedly gunned down while standing outside a bar in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Police say 29-year-old Thomas Michael Alcott of Toronto was in the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area when he was shot multiple times.

Officers said they were called there around 3 a.m. and found the victim unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told Global News the man was outside the bar having a cigarette when he was shot.

Police said homicide detectives are leading the investigation and are looking to speak to several possible witnesses who were seen on video.

Alcott’s death marked Toronto’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

3:11 Mothers of Toronto homicide victims rally around family of city’s latest victim Mothers of Toronto homicide victims rally around family of city’s latest victim