Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Does music give you chills? (And be honest.)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 10, 2020 9:00 am
Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, have developed a way to turn signals from the brain into speech.
Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, have developed a way to turn signals from the brain into speech. Science Photo Library / Getty Images Plus

Last week, there was a story out of USC’s Brain and Creativity Institute on how music gives some people–repeat, some people–chills.

People who get musical shivers apparently have more fibers connecting the auditory cortex–the place in the brain that processes sound–to those parts of the brain that deal with processing emotions. More fibers equals better communication. And better communication allows music and emotions to mingle more freely.

But not everyone is wired this way. This isn’t a defect or shortcoming; it’s just how some brains work.

So here’s the question: Do you get the chills from music?

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
neurologyChills
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.