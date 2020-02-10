Weekly survey: Does music give you chills? (And be honest.)

Send this page to someone via email

Last week, there was a story out of USC’s Brain and Creativity Institute on how music gives some people–repeat, some people–chills.

People who get musical shivers apparently have more fibers connecting the auditory cortex–the place in the brain that processes sound–to those parts of the brain that deal with processing emotions. More fibers equals better communication. And better communication allows music and emotions to mingle more freely.

But not everyone is wired this way. This isn’t a defect or shortcoming; it’s just how some brains work.

So here’s the question: Do you get the chills from music?

Neurological question: Do you get chills from music? Be honest now… — Alan Cross (@alancross) February 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement