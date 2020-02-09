Mount Allison University students to get rebate in wake of faculty strike

Send this page to someone via email

Students at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University head back to class Monday following a six-day strike by faculty and librarians.

Tentative collective agreements between the Mount Allison Faculty Association and the university were reached early Saturday morning with the help of a provincial mediator.

The Mount Allison Faculty Association says issues included accommodation for faculty and librarians with disabilities, job security and compensation for part-time faculty and librarians, workload, and resources.

The university’s website says a proposal to recover two instructional days that were lost because of the strike will be presented to the senate for approval on Tuesday. The academic term won’t be extended, and the study break and exam schedules will not be changed.

As a recognition of the inconvenience to students, the university is providing a tuition rebate of $200 to each student.

The union says details of the tentative agreements will be presented to the membership this week and a ratification vote will follow. The strike was the second at Mount Allison in six years.