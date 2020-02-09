Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Mount Allison University students to get rebate in wake of faculty strike

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 4:31 pm
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Students at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University head back to class Monday following a six-day strike by faculty and librarians.

READ MORE: Tentative agreements end strike by faculty and librarians at Mount Allison 

Tentative collective agreements between the Mount Allison Faculty Association and the university were reached early Saturday morning with the help of a provincial mediator.

The Mount Allison Faculty Association says issues included accommodation for faculty and librarians with disabilities, job security and compensation for part-time faculty and librarians, workload, and resources.

The university’s website says a proposal to recover two instructional days that were lost because of the strike will be presented to the senate for approval on Tuesday. The academic term won’t be extended, and the study break and exam schedules will not be changed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mount Allison students advised to remain close to university despite strike

As a recognition of the inconvenience to students, the university is providing a tuition rebate of $200 to each student.

The union says details of the tentative agreements will be presented to the membership this week and a ratification vote will follow. The strike was the second at Mount Allison in six years.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickStrikeMount Allison Universitymount allisonMount Allison University StrikeMount AMount A strikeMount Allison Faculty Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.