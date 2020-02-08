Menu

Education

Tentative agreements end strike by faculty and librarians at Mount Allison 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2020 1:53 pm
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A strike by unionized faculty and librarians at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University is over.

The university posted on its website Saturday that tentative collective agreements between the Mount Allison Faculty Association and Mount Allison University had been reached.

READ MORE: Mount Allison students advised to remain close to university despite strike

Full and part-time faculty and librarians who took to the picket lines on Monday were returning to work as of Saturday.

Classes and academic programming will resume on Monday, Feb. 10.

About 150 full-time and 60 part-time employees were affected by the strike, which began when the faculty association rejected the university’s latest offer last weekend.

READ MORE: Strike cancels classes indefinitely at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University

The strike was the second at Mount Allison in six years. Faculty walked out for three weeks in early 2014 over workload, salaries, benefits and pensions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
