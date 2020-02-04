Menu

Canada

Mount Allison students advised to remain close to university despite strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2020 2:09 pm
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Strikers walk the picket line at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. on Monday, February 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The waiting game continues for students at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University after unionized faculty and librarians went on strike Monday.

The university’s website advises students to remain within a few hours’ drive of the Sackville campus because once the strike ends, classes and labs could resume within 24 hours.

About 150 full-time and 60 part-time employees are affected by the strike, which began when the faculty association rejected the university’s latest offer over the weekend.

In a statement, Mount Allison president Jean-Paul Boudreau says as much as possible, all other operations of the university will continue.

The university says any decisions on extending the academic term or providing tuition rebates will depend on the length and impact of the strike.

The strike is the second at Mount Allison in six years. Faculty walked out for three weeks in early 2014 over workload, salaries, benefits and pensions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickMount Allison UniversityJean-Paul BoudreauSackville campus
