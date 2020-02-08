Menu

Global BC recipes

Recipe: Dark chocolate truffles

By Staff Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 11:45 am
Updated February 8, 2020 8:00 pm
Saturday Chef: Valentine’s Day Chocolate
Adam Chandler, from BETA5 Chocolates, demonstrates how to make some Valentine's Day sweet treats.

Ingredients

– 325 g dark chocolate (65-70%)
– 250 g whipping cream
– 38 g honey
– 75 g unsalted butter, room temperature

Method

1. Heat the cream and honey to a boil, and pour over chopped dark chocolate.
2. Using a rubber spatula, carefully mix together the cream and chocolate to create a smooth emulsion.
3. Once emulsified, add the butter and mix to combine.
4. Pour the ganache into a shallow glass dish, cover directly with plastic wrap, and allow to firm up in the fridge.
5. Once firm, scoop small portions of ganache, roll into balls, then toss in your choice of coatings (cocoa powder, icing sugar, chopped nuts, etc.).
6. Finished truffles should be wrapped tightly and stored in the fridge for a maximum of 3 days.
7. Remove from fridge approximately 1-2 hours before serving.

