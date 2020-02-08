High-risk sex offender released into Abbotsford may now be in Mission, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are warning the public that a dangerous sex offender with a high risk to re-offend may now be living in the Mission area.

The warning comes five days after Abbotsford police warned that Taylor Dueck had been released from prison into Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police confirmed Dueck has since moved from the Abbotsford halfway house he had initially been released to, but said he could be living in Mission or Abbotsford.

Police would not say definitively where Dueck is living, citing privacy laws, only saying the warning has been expanded for the larger Abbotsford-Mission area.

Dueck, 25, was serving time for two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault involving a weapon.

Mission RCMP say Dueck has been deemed a high risk to re-offend sexually and poses a risk to the safety of female children under 18 years of age.

Dueck was released under several conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a ban on possessing weapons and a ban on possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances.

He’s described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him violating his conditions or engaging in suspicious behaviour is asked to call police immediately.

