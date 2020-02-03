Abbotsford police issue warning after convicted sex offender released into community

Abbotsford police have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender being released in the community.
Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, was serving time for two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault involving a weapon.
Police said he was released on Monday and is living in the Abbotsford area.
Dueck was released under several conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a ban on possessing weapons and a ban on possessing or consuming controlled substances.
He’s described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees him violating his conditions is asked to call police immediately.
