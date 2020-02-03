Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Abbotsford police issue warning after convicted sex offender released into community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:19 pm
Taylor Albert Dueck has been released from prison and will reside in Abbotsford. .
Taylor Albert Dueck has been released from prison and will reside in Abbotsford. . Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender being released in the community.

Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, was serving time for two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault involving a weapon.

READ MORE: Sex offender who kidnapped and raped 11-year-old Langley girl living in Vancouver

Police said he was released on Monday and is living in the Abbotsford area.

Story continues below advertisement

Dueck was released under several conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a ban on possessing weapons and a ban on possessing or consuming controlled substances.

He’s described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him violating his conditions is asked to call police immediately.

VPD issues warning about high-risk sex offender living in the city
VPD issues warning about high-risk sex offender living in the city
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultAbbotsfordLower MainlandSex OffenderSexual Offendersex offender warningAbbotsford sex offender warningtaylor duecktaylor dueck abbotsfordtaylor dueck warning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.