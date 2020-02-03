Abbotsford police issue warning after convicted sex offender released into community

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender being released in the community.

Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, was serving time for two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault involving a weapon.

Police said he was released on Monday and is living in the Abbotsford area.

AbbyPd has issued a Public Notification for sex offender- Taylor Albert DUECK. DUECK is 5’11” & 130 lbs, with brn hair and blue eyes. If you see Taylor DUECK in violation of any of the listed conditions- pls contact your local police agency. pic.twitter.com/7GXArzL6ff — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 3, 2020

Dueck was released under several conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, a ban on possessing weapons and a ban on possessing or consuming controlled substances.

He’s described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him violating his conditions is asked to call police immediately.

