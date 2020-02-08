Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Scammers pretending to family members targeting Lunenburg County residents, RCMP say

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 11:14 am
The top three scams reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre include service scams, prize pitch scams and emergency (or "Grandparent") scams.
The top three scams reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre include service scams, prize pitch scams and emergency (or "Grandparent") scams. File / Global News

Police in Lunenburg County are warning residents of a recent phone scam that involves callers posing as family members.

READ MORE: Increasing phone scams a ‘game of numbers’ says anti-fraud analyst

In a news release Saturday morning, Lunenburg County RCMP said they’ve received two complaints from residents who received calls from people pretending to be family members.

“The caller stated they had been involved in an accident or collision and suffered facial injuries,” police said in the news release.

“This is said to cover any change noticed in the person’s voice.”

Police said the caller then claims to be in jail and asks for money to be sent to an account for bail

“The scam may also involve someone posing as a legal representative who requests money for a similar situation,” police continued. “The calls may seem legitimate as the caller seems to know personal details such as name, age, address and family relationship.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: With ‘spike’ in spoofed phone calls, telecom companies prepare to implement solutions

Police are asking anyone who receives a call of this nature to not send any money and instead contact family member themselves in order to confirm their whereabouts.

They’re also asking anyone who’s received this type of call or has information about the scam to contact Nova Scotia RCMP, Crime Stoppers or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceNova Scotia RCMPPhone ScamLunenburg CountyLunenburg County phone scamLunenburg County RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.