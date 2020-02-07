No passengers from Wuhan coronavirus evacuation flights stayed in B.C.: health officials

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials say two planes carrying evacuees from novel coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, China both came through Vancouver International Airport (YVR) without leaving anyone in the province.

The first flight, chartered by the Canadian government, stopped to refuel late Thursday before heading to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in Ontario.

2:58 Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers disembark flight carrying Canadians out of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers disembark flight carrying Canadians out of Wuhan

Thirty-nine Canadian passengers on the second flight, which was chartered by the U.S. government, disembarked at YVR Friday morning, but immediately boarded another aircraft headed to CFB Trenton, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Health.

“The initial aircraft proceeded on to the United States. No crew members or passengers remained in B.C.,” said the ministry.

Update on American flight with 39 Canadian passengers on board: All Canadian passengers on the American flight from #Wuhan that landed in Vancouver have now arrived at @CanadianForces Base #Trenton on a Canadian flight. Passengers will be subject to the quarantine period. pic.twitter.com/3pjOedABeP — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The statement, issued by Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, came as officials released updated coronavirus test numbers.

As of Feb. 5, B.C. had tested 210 people for the virus. Two cases have been fully confirmed, while two additional cases are presumed with test samples awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Three of those four people are members of one family. All four people remain self-isolated in private residences and remain under observation.

Canadian evacuees from Wuhan will remain in quarantine at CFB Trenton for 14 days, which is the virus’ maximum incubation period, where they will be monitored by doctors.

2:21 Coronavirus outbreak: What Canadians returning from Wuhan can expect after leaving plane Coronavirus outbreak: What Canadians returning from Wuhan can expect after leaving plane

B.C. health officials maintain that the risk from the virus is low, and are urging the public to avoid spreading rumours or applying stereotypes to people around the illness.

“Now is the time for tolerance.” Tweet This

“We call on all British Columbians to come together as a community to help one another,” reads the statement.

“In this time of uncertainty, this is not only the right response, but the necessary one. Fear obstructs the important work of our public health officials to protect the health and safety of British Columbians.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has recently visited Hubei province in China, or who has been in close contact with someone who has, is asked to self-isolate and contact health officials.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself from the virus, which is not airborne, is to wash your hands frequently and to avoid touching your face.