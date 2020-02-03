People with coronavirus symptoms won’t be allowed onto evacuation flight from China: official

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms linked to a new coronavirus likely won’t be able to get on a flight home from China, Ontario officials said Monday.

Canada is arranging a flight to evacuate Canadian citizens from Hubei province in China, the centre of an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has infected more than 17,000 people and killed more than 360.

A total of 325 Canadians have requested evacuation, and the federal government said Sunday that it has a flight ready to bring people back. After they arrive, evacuees will be kept under observation for two weeks at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont.

But only healthy people will be able to board, said Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario.

“In order to get inside the airport, you have to be screened by Chinese authorities. In order to get on the plane, you have to be screened,” he told reporters at a press conference Monday morning.

People who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms like coughing “can’t get on. They can’t even get in the airport,” he said.

"I think they're going to have to stay there and get assessed in Wuhan.

“We understand from Chinese authorities if you have symptoms, you’re not going to be allowed inside the airport, let alone get on the plane.”

People who develop symptoms during the flight will be treated like infected travellers upon arrival in Canada and assessed by quarantine officers, he said.

“We have been working with all levels of government, public health officials and our international partners to ensure the safe return home of Canadians from Hubei province, including staff and the flight crew,” federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our plan is focused on ensuring the health and safety of all Canadians.”

It remains unclear when the 325 Canadians who have asked for government assistance will arrive from Hubei.

Once the Chinese government green-lights the Canadian flight’s request to land, the plane will head to Wuhan from Hanoi, Vietnam.

— With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen