Plane carrying 176 Canadians from Wuhan, China to land in British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

A plane carrying 176 Canadians who requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China due to the coronavirus are set to land in British Columbia.

Flight HFM322 is expected to arrive in Vancouver just after midnight Eastern time on Friday.

Along with Canadian citizens, officials said 13 permanent residents and six Chinese nationals with Canadian visas were allowed to escort the 34 Canadian minors returning home.

The plane, chartered by the Canadian government, will be re-fuelling in B.C. before making its final stop at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, where the evacuees are expected to remain under quarantine for the next 14 days.

A United States government flight carrying 50 other Canadians departed shortly after and is expected to arrive on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 370 Canadians in Wuhan have asked to be evacuated in recent weeks. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the rest are scheduled to be brought home next week on a second chartered Canadian flight.

The second flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Feb. 10 and get to the military base on Feb. 11, he said.

“I think it’s a good thing because everybody who wants to depart will have a third chance to come back to Canada,” Champagne said at a press conference Thursday in Ottawa.

Of the Canadian and American flights, Champagne said “about two-thirds of Canadians seeking to leave Wuhan will have left for Canada.”

Officials wear protective gear in the Wuhan airport as medical screenings take place ahead of two evacuation flights on Feb. 6, 2020. Shared with Global News by Megan Millward

In another press conference on Thursday, a CFB Trenton official said the risk the coronavirus presents to Canadians remains low, but precautions will be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every effort is being made to ensure the care, dignity and respect of the repatriated Canadians as well as the safety and security of all personnel dedicated to this government approach,” said Col. Ryan Deming.

READ MORE: 2 Canadians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Since the outbreak was first reported to the World Health Organization in December, the coronavirus has sickened more than 28,000 and killed 563 in China.

Canadian health authorities have documented seven cases of the disease in Canada so far, and said the quarantine is necessary to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.

— With files from The Canadian Press.