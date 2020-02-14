Plenty of Family Day 2020 fun in Peterborough, Northumberland County, Kawarthas, Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

There are plenty of fun activities — both outside and indoors — to do this Family Day in Peterborough and the surrounding municipalities.

Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17 is a provincial holiday, meaning all Ontario government offices and services will be closed. Visit the City of Peterborough for a list of municipal closures or hours of operation changes.

A number of organizations and groups are hosting events on Family Day and also during the weekend leading into the holiday Monday. Have an event? Drop us an email.

CITY OF PETERBOROUGH

FAMILY DAY PUBLIC SKATING (Family Day noon – 2 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m., Evinrude Centre pads, 911 Monaghan Rd.) City of Peterborough and Brain Therapy Clinic present a free holiday skate.

FAMILY DAY AT THE YMCA (Family Day 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 123 Aylmer St. S.) Family activities including a bouncy castle, drop-in gym, arts and crafts, open swim, Razberry the Clown, popcorn and a fundraising bake sale for the Strong Kids campaign. Members: Donation to Strong Kids; non-members: $10 per family. See event website for more.

FAMILY DAY AT CAMP KAWARTHA ENVIRONMENT CENTRE: (Family Day 2 p.m., 2505 Pioneer Rd.). A day featuring puppeteer Glen Caradus focusing on early pioneers and nature followed by hike and hot chocolate around a campfire. Admission: Pay what you can.

FAMILY DAY MOVIE AND GAMES (Family Day, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 775 Weller St.): Hosted by Unitarian Fellowship of Peterborough. Join families to watch a movie and play board games. Snacks and free lunch provided.

FAMILY DAY PAINT PARTY at BOSTON PIZZA NORTH (Family Day, noon-3 p.m. at 1164 Chemong Rd.,) Hosted by Spirits and Splatters, featuring professional instruction and painting supplies. No skill necessary. Tickets $35. See website for more details.

FAMILY DAY WITH PETERBOROUGH PETES (Family Day 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, 151 Lansdowne St. W.) Five Counties Children’s Centre event with tabletop hockey, face-painting, giant Lego, skate with the Petes after their OHL game against the Sudbury Wolves (puck drop 2:05 p.m.)

2:36 Petes team up with Five Counties for Family Day matinee Petes team up with Five Counties for Family Day matinee

FAMILY DAY ART SCHOOL WORKSHOP (Family Day 10 a.m. – noon, Art School of Peterborough, 178A Charlotte St.): Create your own Family Tree Wreath. Cost: $30 per person, members $27 +$15 material fee. Visit event website for more.

FAMILY DAY AT TINY GREEN’S (Family Day 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 431 George St. N.): A fun planting experience for the whole family. Planting tables can be pre-booked by calling the store at 705-874-7554, or online.

FAMILY DAY TOBOGGANING PARTY (Family Day 1-4 p.m.) Hosted by Camp Kerry Society which provides support for bereavement services for families. Email for event details and registration.

FIVE COUNTIES AMAZING RACE (Family Day 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 872 Dutton Rd.) Teams will follow clues around the city, compete in events and problem-solving games and more. Top prize: Fan box for 18 people at a Toronto Marlies game on March 7. Entry fee is $200 per team (4-6 people) Register online.

CANADIAN CANOE MUSEUM’S GREAT CANADIAN FAMILY DAY (Family Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910 Monaghan Rd.): The museum’s sixth annual day with activity stations, take-home crafts, canoe zip line, create shadow puppets and scratch art, pop-up cafe, short animated films. Family one-day pass: $30 (2 adults and up to 4 children)

SKATING ON THE CANAL (Daily) — Free skating (conditions permitting) on the Peterborough Lift Lock Canal (Ashburnham Drive) Visit the City of Peterborough’s website to check canal conditions.

PETERBOROUGH COUNTY

BUCKHORN BLIZZARD FEST (Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhorn Community Centre and Cultural Centre, 1801 Lakehurst Rd., Buckhorn): Games (inside and out), entertainment, crafts, horse-drawn sleigh rides, snowshoeing, skating, baking contest, vendors and more. Cost: Families $5, adults $2, children $1.

CROWE LAKE PIKE CATCH N’ KEEP ICE FISHING DERBY (Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at Chris’ Live Bait at 17 Marmora Mine Rd.) A day of ice fishing on Crowe Lake with prizes to be won. All fees returned as prizes. Event subject to ice conditions. More info call Chris’ Live Bait at 613-472-2832 or email

DOURO-DUMMER FAMILY DAY SKATING (Family Day 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.) Free public skate at the Douro Community Centre (2893 Hwy. 28, Douro-Dummer). Complimentary hot dogs and hot chocolate by Friends of the Douro-Dummer Public Library and St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus.

ENNISMORE PUBLIC SKATING (Family Day, 553 Ennis Road, Ennismore Community Centre): Free public skating 1-2 p.m.

HASTINGS FIELD HOUSE FAMILY DAY (Family Day, noon -8 p.m., Hastings Field House, 97 Elgin St., Hastings): pickleball, basketball, badminton, soccer, football, lacrosse, floor hockey and more. Free admission. Food bank donations or mittens, hat scarves accepted.

HAVELOCK LIONS FAMILY DAY (Havelock Community Centre, 39 George St. E.; 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Teddy Bear breakfast, crafts, lunch, viewing of Frozen movie, outdoor and indoor skating, tobogganing. LAKEFIELD FAMILY DAY SKATING (Family Day 1-3 p.m. Lakefield-Smith Community Centre, 20 Concession St., Lakefield): Selwyn Outreach Centre public skate with face-painting, hot chocolate, juice and snacks and prize draws.

BRUCE MCNEVIN MEMORIAL FISHING DERBY ON MOIRA LAKE (Saturday, Feb 15, – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Hosted by Madoc Lions Club and Moira Property Owners Association. Cash prizes for largest catch and hourly draws for anglers and non-anglers. $10 per participant. Register/weigh-in at a station located on Highway 62 adjacent to Moira Lake Cottages. For info, contact Sylvain at 613-296-6388 or Kevin at 613-473-5116 or Cliff at 613-473-1206 or email.

NORWOOD FAMILY DAY FESTIVAL (Family Day at 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St., Norwood). Day of free events including family snow castle competition (bring your own tools), lunch, hardest shot contest, photos with “Frozen” charges, Norwood Hornets mite and IP games, public skating and more. Visit (Family Day at 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St., Norwood). Day of free events including family snow castle competition (bring your own tools), lunch, hardest shot contest, photos with “Frozen” charges, Norwood Hornets mite and IP games, public skating and more. Visit online for times.

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES

Municipal hours of operation and service schedules can be found here.

FAMILY DAY SKATING (Monday, Feb. 17, regular rates apply):

1-2 p.m. Fenelon Falls and Woodville/Eldon community centres

2-3 p.m. Oakwood and Manvers community centres (Sparky the Fire Dog will be at the Manvers Arena, 697 Hwy. 7A in Bethany)

3-4 p.m. Emily/Omemee Community Centre. Regular rates apply.

Free skating at Lindsay Recreation Complex (133 Adelaide St. S, Lindsay):

Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

FAMILY DAY SWIMS (Monday, Feb. 17) Lindsay Recreation Complex and Forbert Memorial Pool in Bobcaygeon: Fun/fitness swims 1-2 p.m. and fun swim with aqua-glide 2-4 p.m.

SOUTH POND FARMS FAMILY DAY WINTER CHILI AND PIE (South Pond Farms, Pontypool, 1020 Gray Rd., Pontypool Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Fireside for chili, pie, spiced wine and hot chocolate and guided tour on snowshoes of the farm noon – 1 p.m. 1020 Gray Rd., Pontypool. (South Pond Farms, Pontypool, 1020 Gray Rd., Pontypool Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Fireside for chili, pie, spiced wine and hot chocolate and guided tour on snowshoes of the farm noon – 1 p.m. 1020 Gray Rd., Pontypool.

FAMILY DAY WINTERLUDE (Family Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Gamiing Nature Centre, 1884 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay): Celebrate a day in nature with snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, trail bingo, and warm refreshments, including Middle Eastern food to welcome Syrian families. Admission by donation. For more info, call (705) 928-0263 or email.

DUNSFORD FAMILY DAY WEEKEND RADAR RUNS (Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Point Road, Dunsford) Winter fun on Sturgeon Lake with snowmobile radar runs, ice-fishing, barbecue, kids events and more. Hosted by Dunsford and District Lions Club.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

ART GALLERY OF NORTHUMBERLAND FAMILY FUN DAY (Family Day 1-3 p.m. at 55 King St. W., Cobourg): Free event to create a take-home masterpiece inspired by current exhibitions. Snacks provided.

COBOURG LIONS FAMILY FUN DAY (Saturday, Feb. 15, noon to 3 p.m., Cobourg Lions Community Centre, 157 Elgin St. E): Games, prizes, face-painting, photo booth food and more. Free admission.

COBOURG FAMILY DAY SKATE (Family Day 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rotary Harbourfront Outdoor Rink, Second and Albert streets): Hosted by UCB Canada and Friends, free skate with hot chocolate, winter scavenger hunt, food truck and music.

NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE AND FROST FESTIVAL (9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16, Dalewood Golf Course, 7465 Dale Rd., Cobourg) Family-friendly festival with outdoor winter activities including sledding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing (bring own shoes or rentals available), hiking, crafts, fire pits with S’mores, live music, breakfast buffet, evening concert and more. Free admission for day events; evening $15 in advance, $20 at door, under 12 free. See here for event listings.

YMCA NORTHUMBERLAND FAMILY DAY (Family Day noon – 4 p.m. 339 Elgin St. W., Cobourg): Free swimming, open gym, rock climbing, indoor playground. At Brighton YMCA, fitness facilities open to those 12 and up).

COBOURG COUGARS GAME (Family Day 7- 10 p.m., Cobourg Community Centre, 750 D’Arcy St.) OJHL action between the Cougars and Wellington Dukes.

FAMILY DAY IN GANARASKA WOODS (Family Day 10 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. at 8157 Hammill Rd., Port Hope): A day away at the woods, skating on the pond, ice hockey, or ball hockey in the sports dome, reading by the fire and skiing. Lunch provided, potluck supper. Suggested donation is $20 per family. For more info, contact Cynthia at 905-666-1863 or email.

FAMILY DAY AT HAUTE GOAT FARM (Family Day 10 a.m – noon 1166 5th Line, Newtonville) Breakfast at 10 a.m. followed by a visit to the goat playground and alpaca pen. Also 200 acres of trails and farm shop are open. For tickets, visit online.

2:49 Goat yoga to alpaca hikes: area farm offering unique experiences Goat yoga to alpaca hikes: area farm offering unique experiences

FAMILY DAY PIE-MAKING DAY IN COLBORNE (Saturday, Feb, 15 at 11 a.m. at The Big Apple, 262 Orchard Dr., Colborne) Create pies and mini-pies, decorate cookies and crafts and enjoy hot chocolate. $15 per person. To reserve a spot call 1-905-355-2574 press option 2 or visit the Big Apple to sign up.

FAMILY DAY FAB 5 IN PORT HOPE (Family Day 1-5 p.m. Town Park Recreation Centre, 61 McCaul St.): 5 family-friendly activities open to all ages.

FAMILY DAY SKATING IN PORT HOPE (Family Day 1-2:20 p.m., Jack Burger Sports Complex, 60 Highland Dr.) Public skating open to all ages.

FAMILY DAY SWIMMING IN PORT HOPE (Family Day noon – 4 p.m., Jack Burger Sports Complex, 60 Highland Dr.) Adults noon-1:30 p.m.; family swim 1:30-2:30 p.m. and public swim 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

HALIBURTON COUNTY/HASTINGS HIGHLANDS

FROST FESTIVAL/POLAR BEAR CHALLENGE (Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Head Lake Rotary Park, 3 York St., at York and County Road 21 in Haliburton): Free, fun-filled day of outdoor activities and recreation including horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, snowshoe games, outdoor rink skating, broomball, kids dogsledding. Polar Bear Challenge starting at 1 p.m. Registration 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds to support Hospital for Sick Children or Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation. For more info, call Jim Frost at 705-457-4031.

ICE RACING – LEXUS SPORTS CUP MINDEN (Saturday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at noon) Minden Fairgrounds, 2048 Fleming Rd.) Round 1 of 2020 Lexus Sport Cup.

RADAR RUN FOR FAMILY FUN (Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Pine Grove Point Campground, 4445 Elephant Lake Rd., Wilberforce) Snowmobile run. Entry $2/run or 3/$5. Prizes, contests, hot food and drunks. Food donations and silent auction donations to support Highlands East Food Hub. More details call 705-448-2387.

1:40 Snowmobile racing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough Snowmobile racing on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough

BIRD BOX BUILDING (Saturday, Feb. 15 10 a.m. – noon at Haliburton Fish Hatchery, 6712 Gelert Rd.): Join Norm Rondeau to construct bird boxes for field birds. Kits provided. One kit per family. Register online.

DORSET SNOWBALL WINTER CARNIVAL (Saturday, Feb. 15 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Dorset Recreation Centre, 1051 Main St., Dorset): Pancake breakfast, face-painting, photo booth, bubble soccer, birds of prey, wildlife caller, cardboard toboggan races, axe-throwing, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Opening ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by a parade.

PUBLIC SKATING IN HALIBURTON: (Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at A.J. LaRue Arena, 728 Mountain St., Haliburton) Free skating for all ages.