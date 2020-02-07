Ohio pastor threatens to sue NFL over ‘lewd’ Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s high-energy Super Bowl halftime show has garnered much praise, but not from one Ohio pastor who wants to sue the NFL over it.

The performance showcased Shakira and Lopez’s incredible talent and political takes, featuring hit songs like Hips Don’t Lie and On the Floor.

Dave Daubenmire (a.k.a. “Coach Dave”) is a well-known right-wing pastor and football coach, and on Feb. 6, he penned a scathing blog post for website News With Views about the halftime show, calling it “lewd,” pornographic “sewage.”

“The NFL pumped porn into our homes. They didn’t tell us that they were going to do it. They put no warning on the screen before J. Lo started her strip-club act,” he writes.

“The consciences of millions of innocent children were violated without warning. We turned in to watch the pigskin and as a bonus got a trip to the pigpen. They violated the sanctity of our homes without our approval.”

Daubenmire goes on to call for the suing of the NFL, Fox, Pepsi and local cable companies in an effort to “stand up and protect the innocent.”

“This is not a free-speech issue. J. Lo and her gaggle of exhibitionists have no right to come into my home uninvited,” the post continues. “They pumped lewd videos into our homes without proper notification.

“There was no chance to protect the young eyes gathered around the family tube. I went to a football game and an orgy broke out.”

Daubenmire first shared his opinion of the show on Monday in a Facebook video, saying he was searching for a lawyer or judge who would help him launch a class-action lawsuit over the “debauchery of last night’s Super Bowl halftime.”

He admits in the video that he doesn’t know “who all we’d sue” because he’s “not a lawyer.”

“J. Lo is 50. You go on a porn website, you’re not looking for 50-year-old women,” he said on a Monday episode on Pass the Salt Ministries’ Coach Dave LIVE web show. The conservative show is known for perpetuating racist, homophobic, anti-abortion and anti-Semitic views.

The minister isn’t exactly getting an agreeable reaction from Facebook users.

“Can I also sue you for putting my soul at risk? Horrible words jump out of my mouth every time I see your face,” Facebook user Jodi Lynn commented.

Another questioned why the football coach seemed fine with cheerleader uniforms but not Lopez’s and Shakira’s halftime outfits.

“Not everyone has your Christian beliefs in this country,” user Adrienne Amodt wrote. “You should just stop watching football maybe. Spend Sunday at church instead.”

Even those who seem to share the same religious beliefs as Daubenmire took issue with his stance, with one writing on Facebook: “I’m sorry Mr. Daubenmire but a true Christian believer will not believe that this will hinder your chances [of getting] into heaven and you are doing this for personal reasons and not Godly reasons.”

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham echoed Daubenmire’s statements on Facebook, saying “Christians are sick of it” and that the halftime show showed “young girls that sexual exploitation of women is OK.”

Daubenmire has been known to have controversial opinions in the past. He notably lead a protest at Target over the company’s transgender bathroom policy in 2016, the Newark Advocate reported at the time.

In 1997, he was sued for praying with a football team he coached at a public school, the publication added.

