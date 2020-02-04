Instagram model arrested after storming Super Bowl field, flashing crowd

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains nudity. Please read at your own discretion.

An Instagram model was arrested on Sunday after storming the Super Bowl field and flashing her bum at the crowd.

Kelly Kay Green, who goes by Kelly Kay on the social media platform, shared pictures and video footage of her arrest.

In the first photo, she’s being walked away by police officers with her butt exposed. In another, she’s being tackled to the ground.

The video shows the whole ordeal as a group of at least six guards holds the 27-year-old to the ground while multiple people in the audience record the incident on their phones.

As she’s being escorted away, Green can be seen lifting up her dress to moon everyone watching.

According to WEAR-TV, the Los Angeles resident jumped the northwest rail around the field and got into a “restricted area” during the game.

Miami-Dade County Clerk criminal records show Green was arrested on a trespassing charge with a US$1,000 bond. She’s no longer in jail.

Kay’s friend, Colleen McGinniss, shared a video of the arrest on Twitter along with the caption: “Woman gets tackled at Super Bowl hahaha that’s our friend @MsKellyGreen.”

Green’s Instagram post, which tags adult website Vitaly Uncensored, has garnered more than 50,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.

Vitaly Uncensored’s private Instagram account has nearly 500,000 followers and promises to host the “wildest topless pranks, stunts and challenges around the world.” According to the company’s bio, it’s the “#1 best adult video site.”

A similar incident took place in October 2019 when models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer caused a stir at a sports game after they lifted up their shirts from their second-row seats behind home plate.

Their exposed breasts were visible on the television broadcast after Houston Astro pitcher Gerrit Cole took the mound during the seventh inning.

“My lil nips made it #WorldSeries,” Rose tweeted on Oct. 28, 2019, along with a video of the incident.

Rose, Summer and a third woman were removed from the facility before the end of the game. Major League Baseball informed them by letter that they were banned from all stadiums “indefinitely.”

“You violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business,” league vice-president David Thomas told the women in separate letters.

Rose and Summer were supposedly raising money for a campaign against breast cancer.

It remains to be seen if Green will face a similar consequence.

— With files from Global News’ Josh K. Elliott

