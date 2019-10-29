Women who flashed breasts at World Series banned for topless ‘promotion’

Send this page to someone via email

Major League Baseball has banned two women from its stadiums after they flashed their breasts behind home plate during Game 5 of the World Series in what they claim was an attempt to raise money for their magazine’s fight against breast cancer.

Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer caused a stir at the game and on social media Sunday night after they lifted up their shirts from their second-row seats behind home plate. Their exposed breasts were visible on the television broadcast after Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole took the mound during the seventh inning.

“My lil nips made it #WorldSeries,” Rose tweeted on Monday, along with a video of the incident.

Rose, Summer and a third woman were removed from the facility before the end of the game. MLB informed them by letter that they were banned from all stadiums “indefinitely.”

“You violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” league vice president David Thomas told the women in separate letters.

Rose and Summer posted the letters to Twitter, and a spokesperson for the league confirmed to CNN that they are legitimate.

Photos and video of the incident continue to circulate on social media. Rose and Summer are among those sharing them widely.

Rose is the founder of Shagmag, a digital magazine featuring images of scantily-clad or topless women. Summer identifies herself as an executive at the company. Both women were wearing yellow shagmag shirts when they bared their breasts.

Rose and Summer appear to have pulled several public topless stunts in the past, including a topless flash outside the White House. Their Instagram and Twitter accounts feature many nearly-topless or topless-but-censored images.

Julia Rose, Kayla Lauren and Lauren Summer are shown in this cropped photo from Rose’s Instagram account on July 24, 2019. Julia Rose/Instagram

The two women claim they showed their breasts at the game to raise money for breast cancer by soliciting subscriptions to their site.

“Our proceeds from Shagmag will be going to women with breast cancer and paying off their medical bills,” Summer tweeted on Monday.

“Yes, we knew we would get banned, yes the letters are real, and yes I would do it again,” she added in another tweet.

Rose told Barstool Sports the stunt was to raise awareness for breast cancer. She also acknowledged that it was a ploy “to boost my own profile,” but claims it will help her raise money for breast cancer through subscriptions to her site.

Shagmag’s publicly visible website does not mention breast cancer whatsoever. Breast cancer is also not mentioned on Rose’s Patreon site, which runs Shagmag subscriptions for US$15 per month. Her site had approximately 9,300 subscribers on Tuesday morning.

Global News has reached out to Rose, Summer and Shagmag public relations for details about their supposed charitable efforts. They did not respond by press time.

Summer and Rose can be seen celebrating their stunt in a video posted Sunday by Kayla Lauren, a Shagmag model who accompanied them to the game.

“We just flashed the whole f—ing World Series, Game 5 baby,” they say in the video. “Shagmag for life. F— breast cancer. Donate to breast cancer. F— cancer. Save the boobies. Shagmag for life.”

Rose and Summer were not the only ones to get a major reaction out of Game 5 of the World Series. U.S. President Donald Trump also attended the game, which was held in Washington. Fans greeted him with a loud chorus of boos.

Rose and Summer will not be allowed to attend Game 6 of the World Series — nor any other MLB game, for that matter.