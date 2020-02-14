What’s open, what’s closed in Ottawa on Family Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

It’s here — the first long weekend of 2020. If you’re looking to knock some errands off your to-do list or plan a Family Day activity, read on to find out what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 17.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on Feb. 17, a handful are keeping their doors open. Please call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day.

Shopping

All of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors, except for the Rideau Centre downtown, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m

Other

Banks are closed.

The ByTowne Cinema, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.

Check here for the status of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

City of Ottawa services (find the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven of the city’s client service centres are closed.

The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Cres. is closed.

For garbage, recycling and green bins: No curbside collection on Family Day. Family Day pickup will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The Trail Road waste facility is closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.

For Ottawa Public Health: The sexual health clinic and satellite clinics are closed. The site needle and syringe program office at 179 Clarence St., including supervised consumption services, are closed. The site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

All municipal child care centres are closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — except for the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the gallery at city hall, which will remain open.

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

OC Transpo buses are operating on a reduced weekday schedule on Family Day. Check timetables at octranspo.com.

The O-Train lines — the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line — are running on a normal weekday schedule.

For OC Transpo customer service centres: The centre at the Rideau mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St. Laurent stations are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The customer service phone line (613-741-4390) is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Story continues below advertisement

Para Transpo is operating a holiday service on Family Day. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled.

Para Transpo riders can book trips for Feb. 17 by calling 613-244-7272 starting on Feb. 10.

For Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon booking line (613-842-3670) is open. The line for reservations (613-244-7272) is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line for trip cancellations and general inquiries (613-244-4636) is open from 6 a.m. to midnight.



Parking and roads

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Family Day Monday.

Free parking is available at city hall’s underground garage.