NCC reopens 2 sections of Rideau Canal Skateway on Friday morning

Two large sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway were reopened Friday morning, just as the annual Winterlude festival kicks off in Ottawa.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, residents and visitors can skate on the canal between Waverley and Bank streets, and between Bronson Avenue and Hartwells Locks at the skateway’s southern endpoint.

The National Capital Commission (NCC), the Crown corporation that manages the Rideau Canal Skateway, had closed the entire outdoor skateway last weekend due to the weather — just one week into the 2019-20 season.

A portion of the popular winter attraction first opened on Jan. 18.

In a news release Thursday, the NCC says it’s “continuing to work hard” to reopen the whole skateway and urges the public to stay off the sections that remain closed.

“Snow, freezing rain or water on the ice surface may hide serious deterioration of the ice thickness,” the release said.

The 2020 edition of Winterlude runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.

