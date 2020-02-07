York University professor arrested following 2 reported sexual assaults on TTC

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with the reported sexual assaults of two women on the TTC in January has been charged. York University has confirmed to Global News the man arrested was a part-time instructor with the school.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16, police said two women were reportedly sexually assaulted by a man while sitting on a TTC subway train.

Investigators said two women and a witness called police after seeing a social media post detailing one of the reported incidents. The post included a photo of a man on a TTC subway.

As the post circulated online, social media users alleged the suspect in the photo was a York University professor. Police said at the time that they were working with the university regarding the incident.

Nicolae Stefan Pop, 51, of Toronto, has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a statement to Global News, York University confirmed Pop was a part-time instructor with the school.

“The instructor has not taught on campus since Jan. 20, 2020,” the university’s statement read. “The part-time instructor has not attended campus since York University became aware of alleged reports regarding an incident on the TTC.”

“The university has made arrangements for his courses to continue as scheduled with alternate instructors. This has been communicated to registered students,” the statement continued.

The university also said it had issued a bulletin to the school community about the police news release announcing Pop’s arrest.

The accused is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse on March 19.

Police are asking anyone who has more information about these incidents or believes they are a victim of sexual assault to come forward to investigators.