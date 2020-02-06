2 drivers found guilty in Burnaby crash that killed Brazilian exchange student

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains information that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Two men have been found guilty of driving without due care and attention in connection to the 2018 death of a Brazilian exchange student in the middle of a Burnaby crosswalk.

Paul Oliver Wong and Kai Man Cheu pleaded not guilty to the fatal pedestrian collision on Cariboo Road near the Highway 1 overpass on Jan. 17, 2018, that claimed the life of Fernanda Girotto.

During the trial late last year, the court heard Girotto, 15, was struck by a vehicle that was allegedly owned by Wong, and the driver stopped to help.

As she lay in the crosswalk, she was hit by a second vehicle, allegedly driven by Cheu, but that vehicle didn’t stop.

She became wedged under the second vehicle and it’s alleged she was dragged 40 metres before the driver stopped.

Court heard from a paramedic and police officer who attended the scene. The paramedic said they tried everything they could do to extricate her from under the car and resuscitate her, but she did not survive.

Wong was also charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, while Cheu faced additional charges of unsafe passing on the left and crossing a solid double line.

Two other people were struck by vehicles in the same intersection within a week of Girotto’s death, prompting the City of Burnaby to review the crossing.

The review led to a new pedestrian-controlled traffic light being installed, along with warning signs to slow down traffic.

—With files from Jon Azpiri and Jennifer Palma

